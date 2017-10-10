EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s second annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run saw more than 300 participants cross the finish line on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The run across SIUE’s expansive campus was followed by a delicious world-famous Chris Cakes pancake breakfast, and refreshments from locally-owned Recess Brewing. Proceeds from the event will benefit SIUE Alumni Association Scholarships for deserving students.

“We are thrilled with the level of participation and community support for our second annual event,” said SIUE Alumni Association President Alan Kehrer, BS ’92, MBA ‘12. “We’re even more excited about the impact these scholarship proceeds will allow us to make on future SIUE students.”

“The Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run offers the perfect venue for SIUE students, faculty, staff and alumni to join with the greater running community to support our fundraising efforts,” he added. “The Alumni Association would especially like to recognize and thank the many SIUE administrators and community members who came out in strong support of this event.”

The event featured 5K and 10K routes, along with a one-mile fun run. First place winners included:

5K Women’s Overall: Casey Gilliam from Staunton with a time of 22.47.6

5K Men’s Overall: Chris Floyd from Florissant, Mo. with a time of 15.50.8

10K Women’s Overall: Bridget Wildschuetz from St. Louis with a time of 46.09.3

10K Men’s Overall: Harry Senaldi from Edwardsville with a time of 40.36.7

“We look forward to continuing to grow and improve the Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run, as it has now been established as a signature part of SIUE Homecoming tradition,” Kehrer concluded.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

