Those who decided on Mac’s for lunch today, November 26, met two camels from Cindy’s Zoo, a traveling petting zoo from Moscow Mills, Missouri.

As the camels stood outside the front entrance, patrons stopped to pet the two friendly camels, took photos with them and even got to bottle feed them!

“We do a lot of Hump Day events,” said Cindy Farmer, owner of Cindy’s Zoo. “This is the second time here at Mac’s, it has been a lot of fun.”

Wednesday is commonly known as Hump Day, which notes the middle of the work week. Many look forward to Hump Day because the rest of the week is a downhill slope to Friday, which almost everyone anticipates.

Hump Day became more popular in the recent years after the infamous Geico commercial of an overjoyed camel walking through a company office asking all his co-workers to guess what day it is.

“HUMP DAY, WHOOT WHOOT!” was frequently repeated by those passing by Mac’s Time Out this afternoon.

"Mac" Lenhardt said they invite the camels once a year. So for those that missed out, the camels will be back next year!

For more information on Cindy’s Zoo, visit cindyszoo.com

Story and photos by Brittany J. Kohler [ brittany@riverbender.com ]

