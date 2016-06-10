GRAFTON - Every year hundreds of hummingbirds travel thousands of miles from the forests of Panama and Mexico to spend their summer in the river bend region. They have officially arrived with many setting up camp at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, IL and they are just in time.

The Sixth Annual Hummingbird Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton. The Festival will feature live music from the American Originals. This three-man party band will be cranking up the Festival with tunes from music legends such as The Doors, John Mellencamp and the Beatles.

Craft and Art vendors will be displaying their hand-made merchandise for purchase. Kids can have their face painted, collect balloon animals, play games and participate in crafts including making their very own hummingbird feeder to take home. Visitors can also take in an award-winning documentary about the birds and try on life-size wings to see if they have what it takes to be a hummingbird. An expert will also be on hand to educate visitors and answer any questions they may have about hummingbirds.

Hungry visitors can have a seat in the Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant and enjoy classic

American fare while others can lounge in the Winery and enjoy refreshing, locally made wines. The

Hummingbird Festival is one of many festivals hosted every year at the historic Pere Marquette Lodge

in Grafton.

It was built during a time when 1/4th of the American population was out of work and the

country was drowning in The Great Depression. With its vaulted ceilings and massive wooden pillars,

the Lodge is a masterpiece created by young men with a new purpose. This inexperienced, $30-amonth

labor force known as the Civilian Conservation Corps surpassed all expectations. Today the

Lodge stands as an impressive reminder of a challenging time in America’s history and the power of

the human spirit.

For more information concerning The Lodge, it’s history and events visit www.pmlodge.net or

call 618-786-2331.

