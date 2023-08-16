BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE junior middle blocker Sydney Hummert was honored by the Ohio Valley Conference Wednesday morning as she was named to the league's preseason all-conference team.

Voting was conducted by the conference's head coaches and sports information personnel.

Hummert finished her sophomore campaign with a team-leading 318 kills. Her 2.72 kills per set also led the Cougars while ranking 10th in the conference. She added 266 digs and 27 service aces, both good for second on SIUE, while recording 38 total blocks.

A native of Quincy, Illinois, Hummert was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Week (Sep. 19) following three consecutive double-doubles at the Green Bay Invitational.

She concluded last season with 10 double-doubles, including a career best performance vs. Little Rock (Oct. 10) where she set career high marks in kills (24) and attacks (50).

SIUE's season begins with an exhibition contest at Illinois State on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

