ELSA - Principia’s Speaker Series will present educator, human rights campaigner, and social activist Ziauddin Yousafzai as the Ernie and Lucha Vogel Moral Courage Speaker on February 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Wanamaker Hall. Mr. Yousafzai hails from Pakistan’s Swat Valley, where he peacefully resisted the Taliban’s efforts to shut down schools. At great personal risk and amidst grave political violence, he spoke out through national and international media for children’s right to education.

Mr. Yousafzai also inspired his daughter, Malala Yousafzai, recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, to advocate for girls’ education. After Ms. Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012, she and her father co-founded the Malala Fund to empower girls worldwide through education. Mr. Yousafzai serves as board chairman for the Malala Fund and also acts as the United Nations special advisor on global education and the educational attaché to the Pakistani Consulate in Birmingham, England.

Christian Science Monitor Editor-in-Chief John Yemma will serve as moderator for the evening. Audience members will be invited to participate in a lively question-and-answer forum.

Admission is complimentary for Principia students, faculty, and staff; $15 for alumni and Gold & Blue Athletic Club members; $25 for the public. Tickets may be purchased at www.principia.edu/moralcouragetickets.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Principia College:

Principia College is a century-old co-educational institution whose campus, designed by Bernard Maybeck and located on 300-foot bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Elsah, Illinois, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1993. Historically, the College has placed significant emphasis on educating its students for global citizenship. Today’s student body represents 35 states and 36 nations. Principia College is an NCAA Division III school.

www.principiacollege.edu

www.principiacollege.edu/speakers

More like this: