ALTON, IL – Although summer has just begun, fall sports are right around the corner for young area athletes. To help them stay in shape for those first practices under the blistering August sun, Alton Memorial Hospital’s Human Motion Institute is offering its third annual Summer Warm-Up.

There will be sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer at Alton Memorial Hospital’s HMI office at 226 Regional Drive, located next to Target adjacent to Homer Adams Parkway. Athletes age 10 through college are eligible to attend the four-week sessions, which will be led by HMI staff members Aaron Suessen and Andy Renner.

There will be two groups meeting during the first session, which began June 1 and will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 17, with the fourth week scheduled for June 29 and July 1. The first group has sessions from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m..; the second group has sessions from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. The second session will also have two groups beginning Tuesday, July 6, and ending Thursday, July 29, with the same times as the first session.

The cost is $50 per session and space is limited. Call 618-465-3278 for more information or to register.

HMI is also offering a Team Training Program this summer. These six-week sessions can be scheduled for two or three days per week. The cost is $750 per team for the two-day sessions and $1,000 per team for the three-day sessions, with a limit of 25 players per team. Speed, plyometrics, agility and jump training will be among the topics.

For more information or to select a date and time that fits your team’s schedule, call 618-465-3278.

