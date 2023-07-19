BETHALTO - The Human Motion Institute celebrated its successful beginning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 18.

The rehabilitation center offers physical therapy services through Alton Memorial Hospital. While COVID-19 Pandemic delayed an official grand opening, Tuesday’s ceremony recognized the center’s recent expansion and outlined its plans for the future.

“We’re just very thrilled and thankful to have this opportunity to serve our community here,” said Sue Walker, the manager of rehabilitation services at Alton Memorial Hospital. “They just do a fantastic job, and our value keeps growing and growing and growing through our rehab services, particularly at this location. Kudos to all of them. A great, great team.”

The center, located at 155 E Bethalto Drive, is a part of Alton Memorial Hospital and BJC Healthcare. They have been working with patients since January 2020.

As more patients come in, the center recently moved into the other half of the building. They have plans to expand their services next, with goals to eventually bring in occupational and speech therapists.

“We provide physical therapy services, anything and everything from knees to backs to necks. We do it all,” Todd Meiser, the center’s lead physical therapist, said. “I’ve really liked it a lot here so far. We started out back in 2020, just me and a secretary, and we’ve added four or five staff members since then.”

Physical therapist Taylor Cobbel noted that the outpatient care at the Human Motion Institute appeals to a lot of people who don’t want to go to a hospital following the pandemic. She added that Bethalto has been welcoming and she enjoys working with community members.

“Bethalto’s a great community, and really the whole Alton area is a great community,” Cobble said. “The people have been really friendly, really supportive. They enjoy coming in for their therapy visits. It’s kind of like a small-town feel, and I think people really appreciate that when they’re getting their healthcare services.”

For more information about the Human Motion Institute, including a full list of services, visit their website.

“Our expansion is going to allow us not only to grow our staff, but also better serve patients in the community,” Cobbel added. “We don’t know what the future brings, but we’re excited about the possibility.

