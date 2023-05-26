PALATINE - Edwardsville's singles entry Colton Hulme and the doubles team of Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibean made it through on Thursday to the second day of the IHSA State Tennis Tournament at Palatine High and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago. Triad doubles team of Marc Froidcoeur and Dillon Henderson also advanced to the quarterfinals in Class 1A, while Highland's team of Grant Fleming and Will Lindsco won their first two matches and in the IHSA state tennis tournament.

Here are the first day's results for the local players:

CLASS 2A

In the singles competition, Edwardsville's Colton Hulme won three of his four matches, starting with a first-round win over Finn Talbot of Lombard Glenbard East 6-1, 6-0, but lost in the second round to Aiden Lam of Aurora Waubonsie Valley 7-6, 6-1. Hulme rebounded in the consolation bracket to defeat Arain Lagarija of Wheaton-Warrenville South in the second round 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 and Sharankumar Kamaraj of Rockford Auburn 7-5, 6-1 in the third round. Hulme will play Garvin Murray of Chicago Von Steuben on Friday in the fourth round of the consolation bracket. Meanwhile, Jesse Hattrup won his opener over Evan Gerbie of Evanston 7-5, 6-3, but lost in the second round to Marko McRae of Chicago Lane Tech 7-6 (7-0 in the tiebreak), 3-6, 10-8. Hattrup rebounded in the second round of the consolation bracket to eliminate Brandon Paasch of Gurnee Warren 6-0, 6-1, but lost in the third round to Sam Plys of Downers Grove South 6-2, 6-2 and was eliminated.

In the doubles, Dynamic and Karibean won their opening two matches, winning in the first round over Danny Birmingham and James Sohigian of Wilmette Loyola Academy 6-3, 7-5 and took their second round match over Sahil Mittal and Nolan Pearson of Barrington 6-2, 7-6, but lost in the third round to Jason Size and Amaye Shyani of Palatine Fremd 6-4, 6-4. Dynamic and Karibean will meet Andrew Arzac and Andrew Rosenfeld of Highland Park in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday. The other doubles team of freshmen Schaefer Bates and Issac Chieboun won their opener over Ryan Lorz and Carter Lorhe of Oak Lawn Richards 6-0, 6-1, then lost in the second round to Dustin Zhao and Yunseong Jang of Linconshire Adlai Stevenson 6-1, 6-0 and then in the second round of the consolation bracket, lost to Evan Wong and Arjun Shah of Gurnee Warren 6-3, 6-1 and were eliminated.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 1A

Stetson Isringhausen, the lone player for Marquette Catholic, lost his opening round match to Krish Khanma of Chicago University 6-1, 6-0, but rebounded to win his first-round consolation match over Dominic Leodoro of Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 6-1, 6-4. Isringhausen then lost his second-round consolation match to Logan Waslik of Crystal Lake Central 6-2, 6-1 and was eliminated.

Fleming and Lindsco won their first-round match over Ben and Issac Street of Newton 6-4, 6-2, then took their second-round match over Michael Cagle and Keenan Weber of Herrin 6-4, 6-2, but then lost in the third round to Springfield's Noah Williams and David Lu 6-2, 6-0. Fleming and Lindsco will play against Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson of Geneseo in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

In the singles brackets, Triad's Jake Stewart won his first two matches, winning over Luke Yin of Normal University 6-0, 6-1 and Waslik 7-5, 6-1, but lost in the third round to Kiran Garapati of Chicago Latin 6-0, 6-1. Stewart will play against Michael Todorov of Schaumburg Christian in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday. The Knights' other singles player, Joe Cass, lost twice, falling to Ethan Bator of Lemont 6-2, 6-0 and to Adam Gorman of Palos Heights Chicago Christian 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 and was eliminated.

Froidcoeur and Henderson won their first three matches, taking Evan Aleman and Adam Wheeling of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 6-4, 6-2, the won their second-round contest over Michael McManaman and Colin Kochera of Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic 6-0, 6-1 and won in the third round over Matthew Choy and Ethan Mcraven of Dunlap 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. Froidcoeur and Henderson will face Jake Goldstein and Mark Tismensky of Chicago Latin in their quarterfinal match on Friday. The other doubles team of Andrew Carter and Ethan Stewart won their opening match over Gianni Racanelli and Mats Tuneberg of Rockford Christian 6-1. 6-1, but lost in the second round to Declan Foley and Ryan Nelson of LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 and in the second round of the consolation bracket, lost to Luke Harvey and Jeff Wernsing of Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-6, 6-4, 10-6 and were eliminated.

Play resumes in both classes tomorrow morning, with the finals set for Saturday afternoon.

More like this: