ALTON - Thousands of people gathered at Elijah P’s, Saturday, for the annual Alton Main Street Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off.

Mayor of Alton, Brant Walker, said it’s great to see to so many members of the community gather downtown to participate in a event and enjoy the day.

“I think this event is a testament to all the fine work Alton Main Street does, which is just one of our fantastic non-profits we have in the city.” Mayor Walker said. “It’s fantastic. How can you beat it? Twenty different kinds of chili, great music, great venue, it’s tremendous. I don’’t know how they can fit any more people in here, and the nice thing about that is that the money that’s raised here stays in our city.”

Sara McGibany, with Alton Main Street, said it was a wonderful turnout this year.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” McGibany said. “This helps support all of our beautification projects and the rest of the free events we do throughout the year. It also just brings everyone downtown to shop and dine.”

With over 20 contestants this year Simmons Hanly Conroy won the People’s Choice category, Michael Ramsey won the Individual category, Perfect 10 won the Restaurant category, The Fountains at Godfrey won for Business and Alton Fire Department won the Organization category as well as best decorated table.

