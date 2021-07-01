EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Open Tennis Director Dave Lipe is ecstatic at the results of last weekend’s tourney. He said the event had a massive economic impact and drew individuals from the area and across the country.

The players competed for Wildcard berths in the upcoming Edwardsville Futures Tournament later in July.

Lipe noted that Goddard School was the presenting sponsor, and he commended them for its assistance. He also noted other sponsors Market Basket, BJs Printables, Metro East Sports Podcast, Good Sports, and the Edwardsville Tennis Academy.

Lipe also singled out the Edwardsville YMCA, Brandon Belle, Angie Pence, and Debbie Gaughn for their cooperation in allowing the tourney to move indoors when the rains hit. Local hotels were also very cooperative during the Edwardsville Open and filled with the tennis event and a swim meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center. Lipe said restaurants were busy throughout the open tourney weekend.

Lipe thanked Coach Emily Cimarolli, Kris Lakin, and Tony Zollo for also playing a significant role in making the tournament happen.

“The players were terribly patient and flexible, and their kindness with the weather was also wonderful,” Lipe said. “The level of participation was better than I remember in a while with 33 men entered in open singles and also a solid amount in female entries.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Lipe added this sets the stage for the upcoming Wildcard event and then the Futures Tournament.

Zeke Clark received a Wild Card singles berth into the Edwardsville Futures with the win over Olivier Stuart of North Wales, Pa., 6-2, 6-2. The combination of Whiting and Vance defeated Marchan and Alfonso 8-3 to earn the Wild Card doubles entry.

Local tennis star Chloe Koons defeated another tennis standout Caroline Claywell of Glen Carbon 6-4, 6-0 in the women’s singles final. Koons combined with Chloe Trimpe to win the Edwardsville Open doubles title.

Overall, Lipe said this past weekend’s event was “a fantastic tennis tournament.”

More like this: