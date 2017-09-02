BETHALTO -The 98th annual Bethalto Homecoming drew thousands this weekend for family fun all while helping to better the communit y at the same time.

"This our 98th annual homecoming celebration put on by the Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department," Fire Chief Alex Campbell said. "This is the largest community event that we do every year. It's our largest fundraiser that goes towards the volunteer association. It helps buy much needed equipment."

Campbell said preparations for the event start almost immediately after the fun comes to an end each year.

"It's about a 10-month process between scheduling bands, prepping food and dealing with the rides company," he said. "The village graciously donates the park each year so we can have this event. So far the weather has been cooperating perfectly. Last night we had nearly record sales."

The funds raised from the Bethalto Homecoming helps to benefit the community in a big way.

"This event has helped bring the community together for almost 100 years," Campbell said. "Our volunteer association just puts in tremendous hours and I couldn't be more proud of what they do. It helps us buy life-saving equipment that will help our community. All the money they give to us, then we can buy more equipment to help provide better service to the community."

