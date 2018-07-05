EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Steve Huffstutler as Associate Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer (CIO). Huffstutler has served in that role in an interim capacity since 2015. His appointment is subject to SIU Board of Trustees approval.

As interim, Huffstutler has led a dedicated staff of more than 100 professionals in support of the University’s technology service, systems, and infrastructure, including academic and administrative systems, telephony, networking and support services. He has managed a $10.5 million annual budget and led Information Technology Services (ITS) through a 17 percent budget reduction. Moreover, he and his team created more than $800,000 in cost savings by collaborating with SIU Carbondale to create shared software and system contracts in addition to renegotiating existing vendor contracts.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, expressed her confidence in Huffstutler and gratitude for the work of the search committee, led by Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Scott Belobrajdic, PhD.

“Campus feedback made clear what a tremendous job Steve has done as interim associate vice chancellor and CIO. The campus community’s confidence in his ability to lead us forward collaboratively is very evident,” Cobb said. “His commitment to our academic mission and support for our administrative responsibilities are clear.”

“Steve has been an outstanding leader for the role of technology in student learning and campus life, a good steward of our resources and a champion for our central mission,” she added. “If his achievements and leadership as interim are a sign of the future, I look forward to a terrific partnership ahead.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Throughout my career in higher education, I have focused on building an atmosphere wherein teams deliver agile, secure and reliable IT services built upon a core of collaborative relationships and shared governance,” Huffstutler said. “During my 25-year career at SIUE, I have progressively met and exceeded challenges and then set even higher standards.”

“SIUE has been a part of me, just as I have been a part of SIUE,” he added. “I am honored and eager to continue to provide dedicated leadership as we steer the ship for uncharted destinations bringing unparalleled services and support to the SIUE community.”

Huffstutler notes key responsibilities in his multifaceted role include:

Continuing to expand services during budget cuts, while finding savings to make those additional services possible

Expanding and strengthening major infrastructure systems

Streamlining processes, making everyday items easier and more accessible for users

Balancing highly technical projects with academic projects and actively managing and contributing to all

Evaluating services and making adjustments or building and adding services as needs and strategic goals change

Huffstutler has served SIUE in various capacities since 1992. Prior to his interim appointment, Huffstutler served as director of Academic and Client Support Services, acting director of Academic Computing, and manager, senior specialist and coordinator of the Faculty Technology Center. He has also served as a technology consultant for the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s Middle-Level Teacher Preparation Consortium through its Teacher Quality Enhancement Grant.

He earned a bachelor’s in mass communications in 1989, and a master’s in instructional design and learning technologies in 1996, both from SIUE.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: