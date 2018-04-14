ALTON - Alton officials received word today that Grammy-award winning performer Huey Lewis will be canceling all concert dates for the remainder of 2018, including the June 24, 2018, performance at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Huey Lewis is the famed lead singer for Huey Lewis And The News. Lewis announced today he has been diagnosed with Meniere’s disease. Meniere’s disease is an inner ear condition marked by vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a fullness sensation in the ear, according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. This disease is also called idiopathic endolymphatic hydrops, and it is one of the leading causes of inner-ear dizziness. The specific cause of Meniere’s disease is unknown, but the condition most likely arises from fluid imbalances in the ear.

"Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing," Lewis said. "Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer.

"The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again."

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he was saddened to receive the news about Mr. Lewis.

“The City of Alton wishes him the best on his journey through recovery and we look forward to welcoming him back to our amphitheater in the future,” added Walker.

“The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Commission will be announcing an additional national act, or acts, for the summer concert series,” said Robert Stephan, on behalf of the Amphitheater Commission.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will be issuing refunds for tickets purchased for the June 24, 2018, Huey Lewis & The News concert as follows: Purchasers who

purchased via MetroTix web/phone will receive an automatic refund, issued to the credit card used for the original purchase; ticket holders who purchased in person at the Alton Visitor’s Center or other location should return their tickets in person to the place of purchase for a refund. The Visitor’s Center will process refunds beginning Monday, April 16, 2018.

A refund will typically appear on credit card statement within 3-10 business days of issue. For further information on refunds, visit www.metrotix.com or call (314) 534-1111

For general information, visit www.libertybankamphitheater.com.

