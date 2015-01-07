BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 77, BELLEVILLE EAST 30: Bryan Hudson scored 21 points for the second game in a row as Alton pounded out a big lead at halftime and coasted to a 77-30 home win over Belleville East Tuesday night.

The Redbirds had an 18-4 quarter-time lead and 31-10 halftime lead over the Lancers as they moved into a second-place tie with Edwardsville in the Southwestern Conference following the Tigers' loss to East St. Louis.

Carlos Anderson added 12 for the Redbirds, who moved to 12-2 overall and 4-1 in the SWC; the Lancers fell to 4-9 overall and 0-5 in the league.

GREENVILLE 51, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: Host Greenville got off to a 19-4 quarter-time lead on Piasa Southwestern and rode the momentum to a 51-38 win over the Piasa Birds Tuesday night.

Southwestern managed to cut the lead to 28-17 at halftime but couldn't get over the hump and fell to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the South Central Conference on the season. The Comets went to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the SCC.

Tyler Rose led the Birds with 10 points, with Collin Baumgartner adding nine. Jacob Hall led Greenville with 13 points, with Tyler Hutchinson adding 10.

“Greenville does a lot of good things,” Southwestern coach Jason Darr said. “We are not in their regional, but their regional filters into our sectional, so we might see each other again.”

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 56, MARISSA 24: Metro-East Lutheran stormed out to a 20-3 lead and were never threatened as the Knights ran riot over Marissa 56-24 Tuesday night.

Junior Teddy Fifer led the Knights (7-5) with 22 points. A.J. Risavy added seven and Braden Woolsey had five.

MEL took a 37-10 lead into the locker room at halftime and the Meteors were never able to mount a serious challenge.

ROXANA 74, LEBANON 43: Three Shells had 13 points each as Roxana had no trouble with Lebanon in a 74-43 home win Tuesday night.

Trace Gentry, Zachary Golenor and Randy Skiff each scored 13 points in the win, lifting the Shells to 8-7 on the year.

Cody McMillen added eight points for the Shells.

HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 9, COLLINSVILLE 0: Tyler Hinterser and Tyler Schaffer each had hat tricks as Edwardsville routed Collinsville 9-0 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Rink Tuesday night.

Schaffer's three goals upped his season total to a MVCHA-leading 36 goals for the year, while Hinterser moved to 25 goals for the season.



Jake Aurelio, Nick Tyzcka and John Teske also scored for the Tigers, who went to 13-0 for the season; Collinsville fell to 6-7. Justin Nosser turned back 12 Kahok shots to get the shutout.

NHL

ST. LOUIS 6, ARIZONA 0: David Backes scored four times in a 17-minute stretch of the second and third periods as the St. Louis Blues blanked the Arizona Coyotes 6-0 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., Tuesday night.

Paul Stastny and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues, who ended a four-game road trip with the win. T.J. Oshie had three assists for the Blues, while Patrik Berglund and Alexander Steen each had a pair of assists.

Brian Elliott turned back all 23 Coyote shots he faced for his 18th career shutout. The four-goal game for Backes was his second; he scored four against the Detroit Red Wings on April 2, 2009.

The Blues start a seven-game home stand against the San Jose Sharks Thursday night.

WRESTLING



JERSEYVILLE 39, CIVIC MEMORIAL 32: Jerseyville recorded five pins as the Panthers defeated Civic Memorial 39-32 in a Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling meet Tuesday night.

Tanner Zedolek, Kyzick Bell, Ross Speidel, Daniel Runge and Jordan McQuaid all won by pinfall for the Panthers. Alexis Lehnen and Nick Howell also won decisions for the Panthers.

Eagle winners on the night included B. Copeland, Drake Boverie, Trent Brown, Kaleb Graham, B Williams and B. Carpener (the last four by pinfall).

