Alton High School pitcher Bryan Hudson took the field in front of seven Major League Baseball scouts on Saturday afternoon against Murphysboro and he didn’t disappoint with six strikeouts in 42 pitches.

Alton swept the doubleheader 10-2 and 12-0. It was estimated he had fastballs hitting the catcher’s glove at 92 mph.

Alton coach Todd Haug said Major League scouts have been peppering his e-mail and phone with questions about his pitcher Hudson.

“To this point, 24 Major League teams have been in contact with me about Hudson,” he said. “He could be a very, very high first day draft pick in the Major Leagues. Because everybody has interest in him it has turned into a neat circus.”

Hudson has signed a letter of intent to pitch at the University of Missouri. Haug said he thought his player had an open mind about the draft, but right now his thoughts are on attending Missouri.

Jacob Kanallakan had a huge day for the Redbirds at bat, cracking two hits for three RBIs in the first game and added three more RBIs in the second game with two additional hits.

In game two, Alton’s Stephen Nguyen, Matt Hopkins, Hudson and Jacob Skrabacz contributed two hits. Nick Cauley was the winning pitcher in the second game.

Haug singled out Nguyen, a sophomore shortstop, and Kanallakan as key standouts in the game. Nguyen was on base several times, had mulitple RBIs and played excellent defensively, the coach said, while Kanallakan was also a leader for the Redbirds.

"Those two really stood out," he said.

Hudson was used sparingly in the Saturday contest and should be ready to start for the 7 p.m. Monday game at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park against Jersey High School.

"Jersey is an upcoming program and a solid Mississippi Valley Conference school," Haug said. "Coach (Darren) Perdun has done an excellent job and they will be a formidable opponent."

