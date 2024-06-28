SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with Illinois Aetna and will not terminate on July 1, 2024.

HSHS will notify patients that HSHS remains an in-network provider and Aetna members can continue to receive care with us and any appointments that had been paused can be scheduled at all HSHS facilities in Illinois. This agreement includes nine HSHS Illinois hospitals, Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS Medical Group clinics.

If patients have further questions regarding upcoming appointments, they can contact their provider’s office. Any additional insurance questions can be directed to HSHS Patient Financial Services at 1-833-464-1778 or via email at PFS@hshs.org.

HSHS is committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care that is easy to access and affordable. We work with many insurance and managed care companies and continue to align the payments we receive with the quality of care we provide for our patients.

These types of negotiations can be complex and often create uncertainty for patients and providers. HSHS is committed to providing high-quality care for the residents of Illinois, and we appreciate our patients, colleagues and provider partners’ support and patience during this process.



We are committed to providing high-quality care for residents in Illinois and are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Aetna members.

For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org.

