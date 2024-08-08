O’FALLON — When moms are expecting, they want to know that access to specialized obstetric care is close by, should the need arise.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital now offers that advanced level of care to ease anxious moms’ minds by expanding services in their Women and Infants Center. The hospital has launched an Obstetric Emergency Department (OB ED) for pregnant patients facing pregnancy concerns or a pregnancy or postpartum-related medical emergency, along with adding an OB/Gyn Hospitalist program, both in partnership with OB Hospitalist Group, LLC.

Opened Aug. 1, this OB ED gives pregnant and postpartum women immediate access 24/7 to an in-house physician and care team prior to delivery, at delivery, and during the postpartum period.

“This investment in added resources shows St. Elizabeth’s commitment to caring for moms and babies from all over our region,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay. “The new services will further enhance access to high-quality, safe care at any time it is needed.”

The OB ED will care for pregnant patients over 16 weeks gestation with pregnancy-related or postpartum concerns, such as:

Abdominal pain or vaginal bleeding.

Pre-term labor.

Preeclampsia.

Conditions related to high-risk pregnancy.

Decrease in normal fetal movement.

Ruptured membranes.

High blood pressure.

Patients experiencing obstetric emergencies should call 911 or go immediately to the nearest Emergency Department.

If presenting to St. Elizabeth Hospital’s new OB ED, patients should use the Main Emergency Department entrance, where they will be evaluated and, where appropriate, escorted by a care team member to the OB ED within the Women and Infants Center.

“Having dedicated OB/Gyn physicians available in-house and a fully equipped emergency room within the unit can provide an added peace of mind to our patients,” said Amanda Schaefer, MSN, RN, Manager of St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center. “It allows faster access for obstetrical patients to be assessed by a provider who specializes in OB employing the best practices that are unique to prenatal or postpartum moms.”

OB Hospitalist Group, LLC, is a national physician group specializing in the development, staffing and management of hospital-based OB/Gyn practices. The OB Hospitalists onsite 24/7 provide a number of benefits including:

Providing care in times of emergency prior to the arrival of a patient’s obstetrician.

Enhancing support for high-risk pregnancies.

Delivering babies for patients who may not have an obstetrician.

The OB ED meets all Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) standards, including but not limited to, treating of Emergency patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Emergency care, consultations, laboratory orders, and radiology orders for patients in the OB ED will be billed the same as patients in the main emergency department. Patients will receive a bill from both the hospital and physician group(s) who provide care during the visit.

Visit steliz.org/baby for more services offered at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center.

