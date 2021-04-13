O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Wound Care Center has been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor. Other Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals receiving this same honor include HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

“We are pleased to have received this national distinction,” shared St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fischer. “The high-quality, safe care that our Wound Care Center provides is often life changing for many of the patients that enter its doors. This award is a testament to that exceptional care, and we congratulate all involved for their dedication and ongoing commitment to our patients.”

St. Elizabeth’s Wound care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by the hospital’s wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Wound Care Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

Dr. Bryon Gorton, medical director of St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center, said, “As a collaborative team, we work hard to make sure that we are providing the best care, and the most effective treatments for our patients. Our comprehensive care goal is to find the cause, heal the wound and help educate the patient on prevention of wounds and other related health problems.”

“St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center is devoted to healing problem wounds and helping our patients reclaim the quality of their lives,” said Jeanette Martineau, RN and clinical program director for St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center. “In fact, we have had great success in healing patients who have been dealing with open wounds for years. Our compassionate, highly skilled team is ready to help, and we celebrate with our patients when we are able to release them from our care because that means their wound has been healed.”

If you or a loved one is suffering from a wound that has not begun to heal after four weeks with traditional treatment methods, contact St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center at 618-234-2120, ext. 32742. A physician referral is not required.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

