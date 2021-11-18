O’FALLON — ImpactLife and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital are asking all eligible donors to make an appointment for blood donation to help support the local blood supply. You can make a difference by giving blood to help people in your community at an upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, December 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The blood drive will be held in the board conference room on the first floor of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL. Anyone attending the drive should park near the hospital’s Outpatient entrance and enter the building using the Outpatient entrance, which is noted with a blue “Outpatient” sign to be screened. Additional directional signs will be posted to lead guests to the conference room. All donors will get their choice of a long sleeve t-shirt or a gift card.

A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All person’s age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at http://www.bloodcenter.org/donate-blood/donating-blood/donor-eligibility.aspx.

