O’Fallon, IL – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s has received the Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer heart attacks.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

St. Elizabeth’s earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of NSTEMI heart attack patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.

“St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients and is always ready,” said Patti Fischer, president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to be recognized for our achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline and I also appreciate our partnerships with Prairie Heart and Vascular Institute and our EMS partners in supporting our efforts.

“We commend St. Elizabeth’s for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”

