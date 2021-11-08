O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital today announced it has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement. Press Ganey recognizes St. Elizabeth’s as a top-performing health care organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in clinical quality.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading health care organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients.

“Press Ganey is honored to recognize HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital as one of the nation’s leaders in clinical quality,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman, and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to earn the trust and loyalty of patients throughout unimaginable challenges. We are humbled by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s incredible efforts, and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in health care.”

Some of the quality initiatives put into place over the past year which have helped achieve clinical excellence focused on hospital-acquired C. difficile infection reduction, reduction in surgical site infections, and readmission rates, to name a few.

“We are truly honored to receive the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for clinical quality,” said HSHS St. Elizabeth’s President and Chief Executive Officer Patti Fischer. “Despite the challenges they faced over the past year and half, our colleagues and medical staff remained committed to provide exceptional, high-quality care to our patients. I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts to elevate the care they provide to those who chose St. Elizabeth’s for their care.”

Fischer further explained that Press Ganey’s Guardian of Excellence Award® demonstrates that the metro-east region can receive top-rated care close to home.

In addition to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s, another hospital in Hospital Sisters Health System that has achieved the 2021 Press Ganey Guardian Of Excellence Award for clinical quality is HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states – Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

