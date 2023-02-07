O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award to Mark Hensch, CNA.

Hensch was nominated by a patient. The nomination read in part, “Everyone was wonderful. Mark seemed to go above and beyond. He would always check on me and met all the must-haves. He did hourly rounding. I did not have to ring for anything. He was proactive with my water jug, fresh ice and water, and washcloths, towels, etc. were given before needed. He lived the mission, (and) he lived each core value. He anticipated my needs, was knowledgeable and always had a smile. He said he was in nursing school, and I hope he continues in health care; he will make a difference in the lives he touches.”

In addition to Hensch, 11 other St. Elizabeth’s colleagues received nominations this quarter.

Article continues after sponsor message

The BEE Award was established to recognize the colleagues outside of nursing who go beyond expectations of their daily work to exemplify the hospital’s Mission and deliver outstanding service to patients. Distribution of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s BEE Award is made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

Nominations for future BEE and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and an online nomination form can be found at hshs.org/StElizabeths/Patients-Guests/Recognize-a-Colleague.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states – Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

More like this: