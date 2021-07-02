HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Honors Graduates Of Saint Louis University’s Family Medicine Residency Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. O’FALLON – A graduation ceremony was recently held for 11 physicians in the Saint Louis University (SLU) Family Medicine Residency Program practicing at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Graduates were noted and thanked for their dedication and commitment to providing high-quality care to patients at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital during the three-year training program and especially acknowledged for the extraordinary work they did during an unprecedented global pandemic. “St. Elizabeth's is privileged to serve as a teaching hospital for the Saint Louis University program that partners with Scott Air Force Base and SIHF Healthcare to train new graduate physicians to become independent, experienced physicians,” noted President and CEO Patti Fischer. “After this very long and exhaustive year of challenges and facing the unknown together, the work that each and every one of the residents did and the composure they showed, has been an important piece of how we, as an entire hospital, worked through the COVID-19 crisis.” In addition to the graduation ceremony, St. Elizabeth’s awarded the 2021 Franciscan Spirit Award to Karan Rai, MD. The award annually recognizes one resident who truly lives the Mission of St. Francis and the Hospital Sisters, and best exemplifies the Core Values of St. Elizabeth's Hospital: Respect, Care, Competence and Joy. Nominations are collected from clinical staff and other colleagues who have worked with the residents during their residency to determine the recipient. Article continues after sponsor message “Dr. Rai was noted through numerous nominations as respectful to every single staff member and patient and is never too proud to take advice from other members of the St. Elizabeth’s family. He showed compassion and dedication to all patients and is a constant advocate on their behalf, ensuring both physical and psychosocial needs are met.” shared Fischer. The 2021 SLU Family Medicine Residency Program graduates include: Captain Ashley M. Connors, MD, is a graduate of Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Capt. Connors has been assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.

Mina M. Cunningham, MD, is a graduate of St. George's University School of Medicine in St. George's, Grenada. Dr. Cunningham has signed on with SIHF Healthcare to be a faculty member of the residency program.

Captain Andrew M. Gaillardetz, MD, is a graduate of Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. Capt. Gaillardetz has been assigned to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as a faculty member of the residency program.

Captain Nicholas A. Martin, DO, is a graduate of Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Capt. Martin has been assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Captain Bentley N. Michael, MD, is a graduate of the University of Texas Health Science Center Long School of Medicine in San Antonio, Texas. Capt. Michael has been assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana.

Chienyen Adaobi Nweke, MD, is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Neweke plans to practice in St. Louis, Missouri.

Karan Rai, MD, is a graduate of St. George's University School of Medicine in St. George's, Grenada. Dr. Rai will begin a one-year primary care sports medicine fellowship at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Captain Ian M. Roslawski, DO, is a graduate of A.T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. Capt. Roslawski has been assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Stephanie L. Simpson, DO, is a graduate of Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia. Dr. Simpson will practice as a hospitalist with the Vituity group at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Captain Jonathan W. Thomas, MD, is a graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Capt. Thomas has been assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan.

Hina Usman, MD, is a graduate of Windsor University School of Medicine in Cayon, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Usman plans to join an outpatient practice in Houston, Texas. To learn more about the Saint Louis University Family Medicine Residency program and other St. Elizabeth's teaching hospital programs, visit https://www.hshs.org/StElizabeths/Education-Training.