O’FALLON– HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital celebrates National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 9-15) as an opportunity to thank and recognize all the dedicated health professionals and nurses who serve patients each day with respect, care, competence and joy. St. Elizabeth’s is extremely proud of the team of colleagues who comprise our ministry and recognizes the important role they play in providing excellent care to patients and our communities. After the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to thank, recognize and celebrate that we have these healthcare professionals in our community.

Nursing professionals are a valuable and instrumental part of our hospital. They often work long hours under stressful conditions to save lives, help the sick heal and assist doctors in providing care. They are the backbone that holds the hospital together and they are the women and men who take an active role in the well-being of all our patients.

On May 12, nursing colleagues will be participating in a Candlelight Prayer Service and Walk on the hospital’s campus at 7 p.m. The service will offer prayers and remarks in remembrance of patients who have deeply impacted the hearts of those caring for them.

Our hospital is comprised of doctors, providers, nurses, security, health techs, food services colleagues, environmental services colleagues, administration, pastoral care and much more. We could not provide the high-quality, compassionate care that we do to patients and their families without these various roles.

A full week of celebratory activities are planned for hospital staff including prize giveaways, service and clinical care awards ceremony, special meals and treats, and much more.

Other community support and appreciation continues to be shared with St. Elizabeth’s colleagues, as well. Donations of meals to the hard-working staff have continued and are much appreciated. In addition, several colleagues have received free tickets to recent St. Louis Cardinals games as part of the team and MLB’s initiative to honor frontline health care and other essential workers throughout the 2021 season.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, these weeks of recognition take on a new meaning for us. Nurses and health care professionals boldly and bravely stepped onto the frontlines of the pandemic to care for the sick and lead in our communities to keep us safe. We owe them our gratitude during this week and always. Please join HSHS and local hospital administration in thanking these dedicated health professionals whose skills, care, and commitment to excellence makes a difference in all our lives.

