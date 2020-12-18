O'FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital colleagues are working to raise the spirits of patients hospitalized this holiday season. The hospital is inviting community members to help by sending a Christmas or holiday eCard. The process is simple, go to www.hshs.org/holidaygreetings, choose St. Elizabeth’s Hospital as the location to which you would like to send the eCard and write a festive or uplifting message. The eCards are printed out by spiritual care team members and placed on patient food trays.

Article continues after sponsor message

“With visitor restrictions in place, these small messages can make a big difference to patients over the holiday season,” said Brandan Eddy, MDiv, BCC, CCTP, spiritual care facilitator at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “Expressions of peace, love and joy can bring a smile and lift spirits. We thank the public for supporting this program for our patients.”

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 Local Systems and physician practices in Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

More like this: