O'FALLON - On Tuesday, November 3rd, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation presented the 2020 Elizabethan Award to the “Healthcare Heroes and Support Staff of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.”

The Elizabethan Award is presented annually at the Elizabethan Gala to a member of the community who demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the mission and values of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The annual black-tie optional fundraising gala is held on the first Friday in November. Since its premiere eight years ago, the event has raised over $1milllion for equipment and services for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was cancelled.

The volunteer gala committee, along with Foundation leadership, chose to continue the tradition of presenting the Elizabethan Award and elected to honor the entire staff of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There have been few times in history when hospital workers have faced such challenges,” stated David Garris, Director of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. “Yet, our colleagues have bravely faced these challenges and done so with the same care, compassion, and grace our founding Sisters brought to this region over 145 years ago. Their dedication and perseverance though these difficult times is truly inspiring.”

President and CEO Patti Fischer and Garris presented the award to a small group of colleagues representing a wide variety of departments from across the hospital.

“I am so very proud and grateful to all of our colleagues for their work during this ongoing health crisis. They continue to put patients and their families first with excellent clinical care and support one another day in and day out on the front lines,” Fischer said. “I also thank the Foundation and its many donors for their ongoing support of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.”

Earlier this year, COVID-19 related state restrictions impacted hospital volumes, resulting in colleague furloughs from June through August. During this time, St. Elizabeth’s Foundation’s Colleague Assistance Fund provided nearly 300 affected colleagues with 1,700 gift cards for groceries and fuel totaling $67,000. The Colleague Assistance Fund is primarily funded by colleagues and was established to provide support for colleagues facing unforeseen challenges.

More like this: