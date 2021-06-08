O'FALLON, IL - The Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the eighth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, June 7 to June 11.

Healogics established Wound Care Awareness Week in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care and the nearly 7 million Americans currently living with non-healing wounds. Program directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions are available. St. Elizabeth’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of diseases. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease, and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50% of people die within five years of amputation.

“St. Elizabeth’s Center for Wound Care is privileged to take part in this national initiative to raise awareness about problem wounds throughout the Metro East region,” notes Jeanette Martineau, clinical program director at St. Elizabeth’s.

Dr. Bryon Gorton, medical director of St. Elizabeth’s Center for Wound Care added, “There are many patients living with non-healing wounds who are unaware of treatments available in their local communities. Adjunctive therapies for appropriate patients can help heal wounds faster than traditional methods. We want to make advanced wound care available to all patients who would benefit but we must educate the communities we serve about the services we offer.”

To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, St. Elizabeth’s and Healogics offer an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products, and topical growth factors, edema management, and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center’s physicians, nurses, and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional treatment methods may benefit from a visit to the Center for Wound Care. Visit woundcareawareness.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and hear from patients about how wound healing changed their lives. To schedule an appointment, please call (618) 234-2120, ext: 32742. A physician referral is not required.

