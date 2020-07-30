TROY - HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Ryan Wood, MD, to their medical team. Specializing in family medicine, Dr. Wood is now accepting patients at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Troy, located at 7342 State Rt. 162 in Troy, Illinois.

As a primary care provider, Dr. Wood cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.

Dr. Wood earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. He received a Master of Health Services Administration from St. Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish, Maine. He earned his medical degree at St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in the Cayman Islands, British West Indies. Dr. Wood completed a family medicine residency at the University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and a sports medicine fellowship at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. He is board certified in family medicine and certified and qualified in sports medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wood, call 618-343-3722.

