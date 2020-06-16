O’Fallon, - HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome pulmonologists Zachary Berg, MD, and Christopher Sutton, DO, to their medical team. The doctors see patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth’s, which is located at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 5000, in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Pulmonologists specialize in diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the lungs and airways, including COPD, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, pleurisy, cancer and pneumonia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Berg earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri. Dr. Berg performed an internal medicine residency at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Sutton earned his medical degree at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. He performed an internal medicine residency and a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Sutton is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Thoracic Society and Society of Critical Care Medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Berg or Dr.Sutton, please call 618-641-5803.

More like this: