O’FALLON — HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Macee Smith, APRN, to their medical team. Smith specializes in pain management and sees patients at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Interventional Pain Management Center, located at Three St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 3800 in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Smith is a skilled family nurse practitioner offering patient-first care alongside pain management specialist Dr. Kristina Naseer. Smith earned her Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University, in St. Louis, Missouri, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.

To schedule an appointment with Smith, ask your primary care physician about a referral to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Interventional Pain Management Center.

For more information about HSHS Medical Group, visit hshsmedicalgroup.org.

