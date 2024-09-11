EDWARDSVILLE — HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Dr. Hannah Jordan, family medicine, to their team. Dr. Jordan is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100 in Edwardsville.

As a primary care physician, Dr. Jordan cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness, well-child visits, women’s health care, and acute and chronic illness management.

Dr. Jordan earned her Bachelor of Science in biological sciences, biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She received her medical degree from the Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lynchburg, Virginia. Dr. Jordan completed a family medicine residency at Durant Family Medicine Residency Clinic in Durant, Oklahoma.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jordan, please call 618-692-5900 or schedule online at hshsmedicalgroup.org.

