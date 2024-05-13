O’FALLON — HSHS Medical Group family medicine physician Dr. Gregory Climaco and his staff recently were honored with the UnitedHealthcare (UHC) 2023 United Hero Award. Dr. Climaco is one of three providers to receive the United Hero Award in the UHC service area that includes HSHS Medical Group and over 1,200 health care providers.

Each year, UnitedHealthcare awards the United Hero Award to providers who achieve high-rating thresholds on the patient satisfaction survey for all four quarters of the year. Dr. Climaco received the award for providing exceptional patient experience in the survey areas of getting needed care, care coordination, and doctor-patient conversation.

Dr. Climaco is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and practices family medicine at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine in O’Fallon with his medical assistants Grace Thompson and Tauisha Lattin.

