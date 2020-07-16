O’Fallon - HSHS Medical Group is pleased to award Angie Dover with our June Colleague of the Month Award. Angie is a medical assistant at HSHS Medical Group Primary & Specialty Care in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The Colleague of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members. “Angie shows she cares by always showing kindness and concern for others,” her nominator said. “She treats everyone she encounters with respect and always has a positive outlook on situations. She is often looked to in the clinic to fill in for others or pick up the slack here and there and does it without complaint. I have never seen or heard her deny a request for help from anyone. She loves to help others and is always willing to help to the best of her ability.”

“The best part of my job working in family medicine is being able to make valuable connections with co-workers and patients,” Angie said. “Showing respect towards others is a reflection of one’s self, and I have instilled this value in myself. From an early age, caring for others has always been a passion of mine, so it comes naturally for me in my career. I love my job, and it’s not hard to show my joy towards others.”

In her personal time, Angie likes to study cryptozoology and foreign cultures.

