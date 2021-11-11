SPRINGFIELD – Certified application counselors at HSHS Illinois hospitals will be available by phoneto help individuals and families sign up for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Individuals and families that enroll by December 15, 2021, get coverage that starts January 1, 2022. Coverage will begin February 1, 2022, for those who enroll from December 15, 2021, through January 15, 2022.

To arrange for a call back from a certified application counselor, call (217) 464-2510.

Please have the following information ready when calling:

Home phone number

Mobile phone number

Email address

Household income

Household size

County in which you live

HSHS Illinois hospitals include St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. John’s Hospital Springfield.

For more information about the marketplace, visit www.getcoveredillinois.gov or call 866-311-1119.

