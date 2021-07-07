HSHS Illinois Home Care Invites The Community To A Memorial Butterfly Release Ceremony
O'FALLON — HSHS Illinois Home Care invites community members to join them for a butterfly release ceremony at four hospital locations in the HSHS Illinois Home Care service area.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Shawna O’Dell, director of post-acute care, shared, “The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life. We look forward to sharing in this special time with the families in our communities.”
Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember the life of a loved one who has passed. Each of the four ceremonies will include a butterfly release and the reading of the names of those being honored.
Those who would like to participate in the ceremony should select a location. Attendees are asked to RSVP by July 14 by calling Cassie Delaney, HSHS Illinois Home Care facilitator, at 217-814-5268.
Butterflies will be released for all of those honored, but you are invited to personally release a butterfly for your loved one by reserving a butterfly for $15 to be paid prior to the ceremony.
For more information, visit www.hshs.org.
More like this: