O'FALLON — HSHS Illinois Home Care invites community members to join them for a butterfly release ceremony at four hospital locations in the HSHS Illinois Home Care service area.

Shawna O’Dell, director of post-acute care, shared, “The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life. We look forward to sharing in this special time with the families in our communities.”

Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember the life of a loved one who has passed. Each of the four ceremonies will include a butterfly release and the reading of the names of those being honored. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur: Tuesday, July 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care parking lot.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield: Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. outside St. John’s Pavilion.

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham: Tuesday, July 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon: Thursday, July 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Statue & Rose Garden near the outpatient entrance.

Those who would like to participate in the ceremony should select a location. Attendees are asked to RSVP by July 14 by calling Cassie Delaney, HSHS Illinois Home Care facilitator, at 217-814-5268.

Butterflies will be released for all of those honored, but you are invited to personally release a butterfly for your loved one by reserving a butterfly for $15 to be paid prior to the ceremony.

For more information, visit www.hshs.org.

