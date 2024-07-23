HSHS Announces Southern Illinois Market Leaders Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. O'FALLON — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) recently conducted a blessing ceremony to commission four leaders to new roles within their organization. These leaders serve in HSHS ministries in the Southern Illinois Market, which includes St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! The leaders include: Michael Janis, who has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Southern Illinois Market. Janis most recently served as the HSHS System Director of Radiology, as well as serving in past executive leadership roles at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Regina Peterson, who has been promoted to Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of the Southern Illinois Market. Peterson expanded her role from CNO of St. Elizabeth's Hospital to now leading and coordinating nursing operations across the Southern Illinois Market.

Teresa Cornelius, who has been promoted to the Chief Administrative Officer of HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland. Cornelius most recently served as CNO and COO of St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, and previously as the CNO at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Amanda Ennen, who has been named the Chief Administrative Officer of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese. Ennen has been promoted from her role serving as CNO of St. Joseph's Hospital Breese. Chris Klay, President and CEO of the HSHS Southern Illinois Market, shared, "These and other leaders in the HSHS Southern Illinois Market will focus on our strategic and operational priorities to grow programs and services for our patients, and invest in our ministries. Their efforts along with those of all our colleagues and medical providers will position us for future growth and development, ensuring we carry our mission forward."