HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Cooper Howell, Luke Melton, and Cole Schrank all drove in two runs each, as the Alton River Dragons swept a two-game Prospect League series over the Full Count Rhythm, winning the second game 10-3 on Wednesday at Drakes Creek Field in Hendersonville, Tenn.

The River Dragons won three games in a row, and four and four of their last seven, improving to 9-5 in the first half of the league's split season, remaining in third place of the South Division of the Western Conference, a half-game of the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots, and are still a half-game behind the second place Jackson, Tenn., Rockabillys, and a game-and-a-half behind the first place Thrillville Thrillbillies of Marion.

Alton got on the board first in the opening inning, when Dane Stevenson singled home Justin Santoyo to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead In the second inning, Melton reached on a fielder's choice, with everyone safe and Stevenson scoring to double the lead to 2-0, Darius Blackmon then scored on a wild pitch, and Schrank singled home both Howell and Melton to up the Alton lead to 5-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

Howell then hit a solo homer over the left field fence in the fourth to up the lead to 6-0, and in the sixth, Erik Broekemeier of Metro-East Lutheran tripled home Melton, and then scored on a RBI single by Santoyo to give the River Dragons an 8-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Lawson Tea grounded out to third, scoring Joe Watkins to cut the lead to 8-1, then Jacob Rowold singled home both Brett Vonohien and Wyatt Fooks to pull the Rhythm to within 8-3. In the ninth, RBI singles by Howell and Melton scored Stevenson and Blackmon to give the River Dragons the 10-3 win.

Howell led the Dragons with two hits and two RBIs, while Stevenson had two hits and a RBI, while both Melton and Schrank had a hit and two RBIs each, Broekemeier and Santoyo both had a hit and RBI, and Eli Hill and Blackmon both had a hit apiece. I Hung Yeh, the starting pitcher, was credited with the win, going seven innings, and allowing four hits, striking out one, with Jack Gazdacka pitching in the eighth, giving up three unearned runs on two hits, also fanning one, and Connor Jackson pitched a perfect ninth inning to complete the win.

The River Dragons stay on the road and play at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m., then return home to play the Hoots on Friday at 6:35 p.m., then host the Thrillbillies in a two-game series at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, with the Saturday game starting at 6:36 p.m., and the Sunday game beginning at 5:35 p.m. After the regular off-day on Monday, Alton plays at the Cape Catfish in Cape Girardeau, Mo., next Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., then play at two-game series at Jackson Wednesday and Thursday, June 19-20, both games starting at 7 p.m.

More like this: