(Collinsville, IL - February 3, 2010) – On Tuesday, February 16, 2010 from 08:30 a.m. to 09:30 a.m. at the Oatman House Tea Room, 501 East Main Street, Collinsville, IL. Lynn and Dick Slackman of Tenby Technologies will present How To Use the People In Business Web Site to Market Your Business as part of the People In Business Networking Meeting hosted by the Diann Robins of Nu Skin Enterprises.



The presentation will cover intermediate and advanced techniques for marketing your business on the internet using the free People In Business web site. No special knowledge or technical skills are required to perform these techniques.



No advanced registration is required. A $7.00 charge will cover the cost of a light breakfast. Attendees can obtain more information about the presentation at http://peopleinbusiness.ning.com/events/how-to-use-the-pib-web-site-to.



“Many businesses do not realize the large number of free marketing resources available on the internet.” said Lynn Slackman, owner of Tenby Technologies. She continued, “Our goal in this presentation is to help businesses, especially small business entrepreneurs, use the internet more effectively.”



Lynn & Dick Slackman are the owners of Tenby Technologies, a web design and internet marketing firm based in Shiloh, Illinois. They are long time residents of the metro-east area. Both have over 30 years of experience in Information Technology, including work with Fortune 500 companies like Union Pacific Railroad and AT&T.



Lynn has a BS in Business from McKendree & MBA from SIUE. Dick has a BS in Mathematics from SIUE and MS in Computer Science from the University of Missouri-Rolla, and holds two Information Technology patents.



People in Business is designed to help build a support system and outreach connection for companies. It provides an informal networking format and a convenient information exchange resource group. Membership is free. The $5.00 fee includes a snack breakfast and a drink. Attendees are encouraged to arrive ten minutes early to network before the meeting and bring extra business cards or brochures. Door prizes are always welcomed. For additional information please email Linda Stratton at LindaStratton@frontier.com or call Linda at 618-610-1487. You may also email Dick Slackman at dslackman@tenbytech.com .