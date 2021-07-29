ST. LOUIS - Enjoy the Union Pacific BIG BOY #4014 as it passes the National Museum of Transportation from a private viewing stand. Talk about up close and personal!

Scheduled pass by at 9:30 am on Monday, August 30th.

The Dream Team of Steam Raffle

One lucky winner will enjoy breakfast and coffee in the cab of the Museum's BIG BOY #4006 with three friends, a Museum Annual Membership, a BIG BOY Swag Bag, designated parking, and private viewing on the Museum mainline viewing stand.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or 10 for $40.14. Those purchasing ten chances will receive two admission tickets to the Museum - a $30 value. Drawing will take place on Wednesday, August, 25th at 3:00 pm. Purchase raffle tickets at tnmot.org.

VIP Parking and Admission

Lot #2 is designated VIP Parking on August 30th. Guests may purchase a spot for $40.14 which includes Museum admission, commemorative ear plugs (1 set), and two 'BIG BOY' donuts. Spots are limited. Museum members can make reservations online at tnmot.org beginning July 19. Non-members may make reservations starting August 2nd.

Visit the Museum

The National Museum of Transportation will open at 8:30 am on Monday, August 30th. Guests may park in The William R. and Laura Rand Orthwein Education & Visitor Center Parking lot and pay regular Museum admission to enjoy the Museum for the day and see the #4014 pass by in all her glory!

The Museum of Transportation's Big Boy $4006 can be seen at the Museum. The Museum is open daily 9 am - 4 pm through October 31. Winter hours available online at tnmot.org.

The National Museum of Transportation Restoration Shop and Volunteer Parking Lot will be closed to the public on August 30th.

The National Museum of Transportation

2967 Barrett Station Road

St. Louis, MO 63122

www.tnmot.org

314-965-6885

