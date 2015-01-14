How to read a food label Part 1: Serving Size and Calories
For those of us wanting to get into the new year eating right and making healthier choices, here are a few pointers when picking foods off the shelf.
Michele Brannan is a certified Physician Assistant and has been in practice in the Riverbend area for 10 years.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The health information provided herein is not intended to replace the advice or discussion with a healthcare provider and is for educational purposes only. Before making any decisions regarding your health, speak with your healthcare provider.
More like this: