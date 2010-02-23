(Collinsville, IL, February 23, 2010) Metro East REIA Announces:

“How to Find More Great Deals Than You Can Handle” with Vena Jones-Cox.

Monday, March 1st, 6:45 pm, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the country’s MOST SUCCESSFUL investors credit Vena Jones-Cox with their financial independence. Why? Because Vena gives the most usable, down-to-earth advice and strategies you’ve ever heard about how to make money in real estate (and still have time left over to enjoy it!)

Vena’s 19 years’ experience investing in over 500 deals make her one of the most knowledgeable instructors in the country, but you’ll love her honesty and ability to explain money-making concepts in a way that anyone can understand. Come to our March 1st meeting, and enjoy one of the most in-demand presenters in the United States today!

Guests attend free.