The Flash Briefing is one of the more compelling features of Amazon's Alexa. The Alexa powered speakers are great for a lot of things beyond playing music or changing the color of your smart bulbs. Alexa can play audiobooks or read your Kindle books to you, if you don't have the audiobook version. It can give you the forecast, the latest news, or tell you if you should expect traffic on your way to work. It can even play games and tell a few jokes.

However, one of the most useful features of Alexa is the Flash Briefing, a customizable news update that Alexa can read or play to you. You can choose from a growing list of news sources and rearrange their order to suit your needs.

Customize your Flash Briefing

The Flash Briefing comes with some channels enabled by default, such as NPR, BBC or The Associated Press. Saying, "Alexa, what's in the news?" or "Alexa, play my Flash Briefing" are just two of many ways you can invoke the Flash Briefing.

But before you do that, you'll want to add the local news from Riverbender.com

Adding new sources

There are two ways to add new feeds your Flash Briefing. First, go to alexa.amazon.com in a web browser or open the Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS. Then:

Go to Settings - Flash Briefing.

Click Get more Flash Briefing content.

content. Then Search for Riverbender Daily News

Click on the link for the feed and click Enable Skill to add it to your Flash Briefing.

To change the order in which they are played, in the Amazon Alexa app or at alexa.amazon.com, go to Settings - Flash Briefing and click Edit Order in the top right corner.

Click the hamburger button to the right of a feed, drag it to the position you want it to play in your Flash Briefing and drop it. When you're finished rearranging feeds, click Done in the upper right corner.

If you have any problems please contact the Riverbender.com support team at 618-465-9850 x240

