PIECING IT ALL TOGETHER:

How Children’s Mental Health/Mental Illness Affect Home, School, & Community

NAMI Illinois (National Alliance on Mental Illness) announces the 7th Piecing It All Together Conference: How Children’s Mental Health/Mental Illness Affect Home, School, & Community at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on March 4 & 5, 2011.

This informative conference focuses on children’s mental health and mental illness. It is for parents/caregivers; school personnel and mental health professionals.

The goal of this conference is for all attendees to hear the same message of helping and caring for a child with mental health issues.

Friday, March 4, Keynote, Heather Forbes, LCSW, speaks to the hearts and minds of parents and professionals as an internationally published author, speaker, parent, and founder of Beyond Consequences Institute. Ms. Forbes will lead a lively discussion on "Helping Children Heal — Understanding the Attachment-Challenged Child."

Saturday, March 5, David Anderson Brown, author of Duct Tape and WD-40...A Parent’s Guide to the Mysteries of a Bipolar Child, will present excerpts from his book with his daughter, Emily Egan.

Saturday will also feature the Shut Up Sisters bringing their own brand of humor regarding raising imperfect children in a world obsessed with perfection.

Breakout topics will include: eating disorders, depression, collaboration, parenting, brain development, medication, sensory integration, resources, grief, Asberger’s, attachment disorder, transitioning, and many more.

To view a complete conference agenda or to register visit NAMI Illinois’ website at: http://il.nami.org . You can also call NAMI Illinois at (217) 522-1403 if you have any questions.

