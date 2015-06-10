The Metro East Bears exploded offensively against Jerseyville in a 15-0 American Legion baseball victory at Jerseyville on Tuesday night.

Metro East Bears head coach Ken Schaake said it was the best offensive effort by his team in the three games so far this season.

“We hit well pretty much up and down the lineup,” he said. “That is pleasing to see as a coach. We only used two pitchers and both had good stuff. Our two pitchers were Jacob St. Peters and Jordan Hovey. Our guys made the plays defensively.”

Schaake said blending the team together is still a work in progress with players primarily from Alton, Edwardsville and Bethalto.

Hovey, an Edwardsville player, was hot at the plate on Tuesday, going three for three with two RBIs.

“Hovey is hitting the ball well,” Schaake said.

Maverick McSparin had a double in the second inning that drove in three runs and he had another RBI for four in the night. Nick Paulda had a triple and double for the Metro East Bears.

Anthony Kindle drove in two runs and Connor Melton was two for four at the plate with two RBIs.

The Metro East Bears will be in action Friday and Saturday at a tournament in Greenville.

Jacob Witt led Jerseyville with two hits; Drake Kanallakan and James Holmes added a hit.

In a Junior Leagion game in Alton, Alton fell 2-1 to Fairview Heights.

