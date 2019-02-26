Washington, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today participated in a Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing analyzing the Green New Deal. Davis highlighted private-sector innovations that have been reducing transportation’s carbon footprint, including Rivian and Amazon, which have made a major investment to build electric trucks and SUVs in Normal, IL.

“I hope my colleagues who support the Green New Deal were listening today because we heard practical, public-private sector approaches that are already reducing our environmental footprint without raising taxes or forcing our constituents to pay for it,” said Davis. “We don’t have to propose impractical ideas, like eliminating air travel or mandating electrical vehicles and public transportation in parts of the country where it doesn’t make sense. Instead, we should be spurring innovation through public-private partnerships and this committee should be focused on how we’re going to make the investments in infrastructure that we need with fewer dollars going into the Highway Trust Fund.”

The Green New Deal, which has 89 cosponsors in the House and 11 in the Senate, including 6 presidential candidates, proposes:

“Totally overhaul transportation by massively expanding electric vehicle manufacturing, build charging stations everywhere, build out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary, create affordable public transit available to all, with goal to replace every combustion-engine vehicle”, and “Upgrade or replace every building in US for state-of-the-art energy efficiency.”

