CHICAGO - House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Wednesday about Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Reopening Plan:

“First and foremost, we need to ensure the health and safety of members, staff and the general public is considered at all times when thinking about a return to Springfield. While the governor’s actions have reduced the curve and saved lives, it’s clear that Illinois is not out of the woods. Just yesterday, Illinois saw an all-time high in deaths, and it was recently announced that another 136 people died today.

