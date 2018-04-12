SPRINGFIELD – Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs), along with members of the House Republican Caucus, filed House Resolution 975 today to state their opposition to a proposed progressive income tax on Illinois residents.

“The General Assembly cannot continue spending money frivolously and expect Illinois taxpayers to pick up the tab with more tax increases like this progressive income tax proposal from the Democrat party,” Durkin said. “It is our constitutional duty to protect our constituents, and we will remain firm as a caucus on blocking any progressive tax measures.”

Illinois already has the highest effective state and local tax burden in the nation, according to a report by WalletHub. Studies have shown that states with progressive income taxes create even more of a tax burden on the middle class and dissuade economic prosperity.

“The idea of a progressive income tax in Illinois has failed over the years because we know it would lead to irreparable damage to Illinois’ struggling economy,” Durkin said. “We are saying no to this proposal and any more tax increases on Illinois taxpayers.”

Chief Co-Sponsors of the resolution are Reps. Peter Breen (R-Lombard), Sheri Jesiel (R-Winthrop Harbor), Jerry Long (R-Streator) and David S. Olsen (R-Downers Grove) and Dave Severin (R-Benton).

