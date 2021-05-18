WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives today passed legislation introduced by Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) to increase transparency and accountability for how the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs spends its COVID-19 relief funds. The VA Transparency & Trust Act passed the House by a 411-4 margin.

“I was thrilled to see my bill pass with bipartisan support tonight,” said Bost. “It will give veterans, taxpayers, and lawmakers needed insight into how VA is spending COVID relief funds. Congress has given VA tens of billions of dollars to respond to the pandemic. We know very little about how that money is being used. My bill will fix that. I hope to see it passed in the Senate and signed into law by the President as soon as possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about H.R. 2911, the VA Transparency & Trust Act of 2021, click here.

Background:

The VA Transparency & Trust Act of 2021 is cosponsored by House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), along with Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations Ranking Member Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kans.), and Chairman Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.). Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Ranking Member Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kans.), and Chairman Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

More like this: