CHICAGO - House Speaker Michael J. Madigan on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the House override vote of the governor's veto of Senate Bill 1229:

"It was my expectation that all 71 House Democrats would be in attendance for legislative session last Wednesday. Instead, 70 were present. Had all 71 Democrats been present, as was expected, the House would have voted to override the governor's veto of Senate Bill 1229. "Over the last several weeks, I worked with various interested stakeholders to gather support in the House to override the governor's veto. During that time, every Democratic member of the House gave a commitment either to me or to these various groups that they would vote in favor of the override. Leading up to the vote, Representatives Dunkin and Drury, who had both previously voted for the bill, told members and representatives of labor that they would support the override motion. Even with Representative Dunkin's absence, we called the bill for a vote at the request of the bill's sponsor and AFSCME Council 31. "I believe the failure to override the governor's veto of Senate Bill 1229 will be used by the governor as part of his ongoing effort to bring down wages and the standard of living for middle-class families."

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: