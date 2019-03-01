This week the House of Representatives held votes on President Trump's emergency declaration and on a pair of Democrat-sponsored gun control bills. I cast my votes in support of the president's lawful action to secure the border and in defense of our 2nd Amendment right.

The crisis at our southern border is a national emergency. That reality was reaffirmed for me after speaking with my friend and colleague, Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who recently returned from guard duty on the border.

Adam said before his most recent mission that he "was neutral on the need for a declaration of national emergency." But after returning in time for this week's vote on the declaration, he is now "more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do for the safety and security of our country, and the well-being of those looking to make the dangerous, arduous journey to the border."

You can hear Congressman Kinzinger share in his own words what he saw during those two weeks while deployed with the National Guard on his YouTube page: youtube.com/ RepAdamKinzinger

This week the House also passed two gun control bills — H.R. 8 and H.R. 1112. I voted against both, and President Trump has threatened to veto both if they pass the Senate, because they would unnecessarily burden law abiding citizens while doing little to actually reduce criminal gun violence.

Supporters of the bills claim they improve background checks and close "loopholes," but the reality is federal laws are already strong on background checks and transfer guidelines. In fact, federal law already prohibits:

Transferring a firearm to anyone known or believed to be prohibited from possessing firearms.

Individuals from from transferring a handgun across state lines to someone without a firearms license.

Anyone from acquiring firearms on behalf of another person who is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Anyone from providing a handgun to a juvenile.

Dealers from selling rifles or shotguns to individuals under the age of 18.

But under the legislation passed by the House this week, common and responsible actions by good people would be criminalized. Consider these two scenarios provided by the House Judiciary Committee:

Tim is struggling with suicidal thoughts. He asks a close friend to safely store his guns while he seeks help. Under H.R. 8, Tim potentially faces up to one year in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

Shannon is a victim of violent domestic abuse. Her ex-husband and abuser is being released from prison and Shannon fears for her life. Shannon's neighbor, Scott, lends her a firearm for self-defense. Under H.R. 8, Scott potentially faces up to one year in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

Tim and Shannon, as well as their friend and neighbor in these scenarios, aren't criminals and they shouldn't be treated as such. I will continue to defend the rights of the hundreds of thousands of legal gun owners in my district and the hundreds of millions more across the country.

Thanks for reading and God Bless.

